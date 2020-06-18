Juneteenth celebrations will take place in Longview and other cities this weekend, commemorating the day — June 19 — in 1865 when news reached Texas that President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
Activities begin Friday with a Juneteenth Community Celebration at Heritage Plaza in downtown Longview. The event, hosted by Longview resident Yasmine Allen, will begin at 7 p.m.
“I saw there wasn’t anything happening the day of Juneteenth, so I just put it all together,” said Allen, a 2013 graduate of Tatum High School.
The event will include a DJ and food trucks.
“We’ll also be helping people register to vote,” Allen said. “I’m just trying to show some support. In spite of everything that’s going on right now, I just felt like we needed something uplifting and encouraging.”
This year’s celebration of freedom comes as the nation is gripped by protests against police brutality and racism after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
A candlelight vigil during Friday’s event hits close to home for Allen.
“At 8:46, we’re going to do a candlelight vigil to honor those who have lost their lives,” Allen said. “It’s a little bit more personal to me because my brother, Calin Roquemore, lost his life. He was shot Feb. 13 and died on Valentine’s Day in 2016.”
Roquemore was shot in the back by a Department of Public Safety trooper during a foot chase on Texas 149 near Beckville. Dashcam video captured both the car chase and a foot chase before the shooting.
During the June 11 Longview City Council meeting, District 3 Councilman Wray Wade announced Saturday’s Juneteenth 2020 Celebration, which will include a solidarity march beginning at 8:30 a.m.
“The city of Longview will have a Juneteenth parade and celebration at Broughton Park,” Wade said. “Recognizing what’s going on in our country right now, the death of George Floyd, which has affected us here locally and nationally in so many ways, we are conducting a solidarity march.”
The march will begin at Longview’s Foster Middle School, 1504 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Saturday’s celebration also will include live entertainment and local vendors.
“I am inviting everyone out to take part in it and also to take part in Juneteenth, which is a really monumental event for African Americans throughout the country, but mainly here in the state of Texas,” Wade said. “We feel that Longview is the pride of that celebration.”
Other East Texas cities also have scheduled events in observance of Juneteenth.
A protest walk is scheduled Friday in downtown Marshall.
No organization has taken credit for the protest, which is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m., starting at the Harrison County Courthouse. A walk will take place from the square to the basketball courts, where food and drinks will be provided to protesters.
In addition, though COVID-19 canceled the annual Marshall-Harrison County Juneteenth parade this year, the planning committee has scheduled a two-day observance titled “Juneteenth with the Ancestors.”
A group photo is planned at 6:30 p.m. Thursday during a visit to the historical Powder Mill Cemetery. Organizers ask visitors to wear face masks.
On Friday, the observance goes virtual. Local residents are asked to share historical pictures with short descriptions, including the name of the family or organization, occasion and date, if known, to be posted on the Juneteenth Marshall-Harrison County TX Facebook page. To submit a photo, email Alma Ravenell at aravenell@hotmail.com or Myra Smith Frye at myrasfrye@gmail.com with the subject line of “Juneteenth 2020.” Pictures will be uploaded through Saturday.