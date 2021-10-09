The city of Longview is set to receive almost $500,000 from the state's opioid settlement with several pharmaceutical companies.
The Longview City Council in September passed a resolution to join a settlement negotiated by the Texas Attorney General's Office.
The settlement is part of two agreements filed against three major pharmaceutical distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen — as well as opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson for their role in manufacturing and distributing the drugs and the increase in opioid overdose deaths.
Types of opioids include OxyCodone, Fentanyl and Vicodin.
Over the course of 18 years, the two lawsuit settlements will supply $26 billion in payments, with Texas receiving almost $1.5 billion, according to the Texas AG’s Office.
The city of Longview is expected to collect $482,254, said Director of Community Services Laura Hill.
A stipulation of Longview signing onto the agreement is that the city will not file separate lawsuits against the four companies, Hill said.
Additionally, the Texas AG's Office specifies that, “the funding must be used to support any of a wide variety of strategies to fight the opioid crisis.”
The city of Longview has no specific plans for how it will allocate the funding, Hill said. However, discussions are open to expanding programs through the Coalition of Drug-Free Youth, a collaborative program run by Partners in Prevention.
Kilgore also is set to receive $105,583 from the settlement.
“Some cities are holding out and not opting in yet (to the settlement), and I’m not 100% sure on what their rationale is," Kilgore City Manager Josh Selleck recently told the City Council. “This isn’t money that we would ever be able to, on our own, go after.
“The cost of legal fees alone is in vast excess of this, and we would never really stand a chance. Without combining efforts with other government entities, we would never have an opportunity to see these funds. There are some cities that are saying, ‘We want to hold out, we don’t think this is enough.’ This may not be enough to cover the costs of what the opioid crisis has done in Kilgore, but if we don’t opt into this, no one else is going out on our behalf trying to recover these funds."
Elsewhere in Gregg County, White Oak will receive $15,305, and Gladewater will get $24,638.