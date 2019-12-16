A group promoting participation by Longview residents in the 2020 Census is getting ready for a busy start to the year next month.
”Our Complete Count Committee is out working in subcommittees to spread the word,” Longview Community Services Director Laura Hill said.”
Activities will really ramp up in January with the countdown to Census Day on April 1, 2020,” added Hill, who is liaison to the committee that was formed by the Longview City Council on June 13.
On Thursday, the council authorized Hill to apply for and accept a $29,400 grant from The Center for Public Policy Priorities and Communities Foundation of Texas. The grant is money from the foundation’s Texas Counts Pooled Fund, which was established to support census efforts around the state.
The grant requires no matching funds from the city, Hill has said.
The grant will be used by the city in four focus areas: organizing a community pep rally to raise awareness about census participation; to purchase educational material; for media coverage; and for engaging and supporting community, civic and faith-based organizations to encourage participation in the census.
Longview appears to be ahead of the state in creating its Complete Count Committee.
According to the Associated Press, five states — Florida, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Texas — have not set up complete count committees that would create public awareness campaigns to encourage people to fill out the decennial questionnaires
In Texas, a measure to create a committee died in the GOP-dominated Legislature earlier this year even though the second most populous state has the most to gain from the census — up to three congressional seats.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.