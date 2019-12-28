Nicholas Cates, 15, of Nacogdoches and Roberto Gudino, 22, of Longview battled it out Saturday afternoon in a “cartoon on steroids.”
At least that was Gudino’s description of the Nintendo video game Super Smash Bros.
The two were among about 20 participants at a gaming tournament at the Longview Exhibit Building at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center complex.
“It’s fast, it’s powerful and it’s competitive,” Gudino said.
Nicholas, a ninth-grader at Garrison High School, said players need to know the characters their opponents are playing.
“You have to know how to play,” he said. “They can be extremely aggressive.”
Thirsty Minds Design & Media, a nonprofit entity founded by Longview resident Joe Manns, organized the event. The players competed for cash prizes.
Manns said the intent of the Super Smash Bros. and NBA-2K Holiday Tournament was to increase knowledge and youth involvement in the video game industry. The NBA-2K tournament drew no takers.
He previously said he started the program to let at-risk youths experience video games.
“My goal is to expose everyone to it,” Manns said in October. “From the development, which is the making and development of the games, to the point where it’s at esports competition.”
Manns also said Thirsty Minds can offer children a glimpse at an alternative career path.
“Not every kid wants to be a doctor, or a lawyer, or a policeman. Some of them might not even want to be NFL or basketball players,” he said earlier. “It’s a career alternative — especially those kids that come from impoverished homes, single-parent homes, those who are in juvenile detention — showing them something different, showing them something they care about. Kids love games.”
Three games were going on around dinnertime, and a small crowd gathered to watch. They included Harold and Sandra Jackson, whose son, Micah, 17, entered the tournament.
Harold Jackson said he is encouraging his son’s hobby.
“He learns technical stuff, stimulation and success on a strategy,” Jackson said.
Micah Jackson, a senior at Pine Tree High School, said he has been playing Super Smash Bros. online for about a year. Saturday’s tournament was the first open competition he has entered.
Super Smash Bros. also offers a “friendly competition, and it’s a fun game to get people together,” said Ayden Surovec, a junior at Carthage High School.