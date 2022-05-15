East Texas disc golf lovers soon will have a new location to play as a memorial tournament Saturday raised funds for a new course at Lear Park.
The Longview Disc Golf Association held the Longview Memorial tournament Saturday at Hinsley Park. The tournament, which was presented by Dynamic Disc, was held in memory of three of the association’s members – Bruce Cabbiness, Robert “Reptile” Randolph and Mark Walker – who have passed away.
“All proceeds from today’s tournament are going toward our new course at Lear Park, which will be opening sometime this year,” said Hayden Henry, tournament director. “It’s a huge partnership between us and the Longview Parks Department. They have helped us each step along the way.”
On Saturday, 89 players from Dallas to West Monroe, Louisiana, came to Hinsley Park to participate in the tournament, which is a Professional Disc Golf Association B tier sanctioned event. Players, who ranged in age from children around age 10 to seniors in their 80s, competed in 11 divisions from professional to juniors.
“We continue to draw players from across the area,” Henry said. “People stay overnight, rent hotels, eat lunch and come here to play disc golf. It’s a fun day.”
Robin Cannistraci came to Longview from Texarkana. She said she’s been playing disc golf on and off for 16 years.
“I call it hiking with a purpose, so whether I throw well or not, I’m getting exercise, I’m outdoors, I’m getting Vitamin D, and I’m having fellowship with my friends,” she said.
Cannistraci said she’s met many friends through the sport and enjoys the camaraderie. When playing in a tournament, Cannistraci said she’s more focused mentally, and she “ups” her game a little compared with when she plays simply for fun.
She described the Hinsley Park course as “tough” with its many trees and curves. Henry said with its trees, Hinsley provides a different atmosphere to Longview’s other disc golf course at Guthrie Park, which is more open.
Twelve-year-old Jude Harris from Longview said he enjoys playing at Hinsley.
“I really like Hinsley. It’s really nice,” Jude said, noting that he was happy with his performance “so far” in the tournament.
Jude’s been playing disc golf for about two years, and he plays so well that he’s joined the Professional Disc Golf Association where he’s classified as an amateur.
“It’s a really good sport. I like the shot shaping (the path the disc takes over the course when thrown). You don’t always know what the disc is going to do,” he said.
According to Jude’s PDGA profile, he’s played in five PDGA tournaments and won the Junior Under 15 division of the Bruce Cabbiness Memorial Tournament in Longview last year. The Longview memorial tournament previously was named after Cabbiness, but after Randolph and Walker passed away, Henry explained that the name of the tournament changed to recognize all three as they had each advocated for and supported disc golf in the area.
Joel Bennett, who was close friends with Randolph, recalled the two traveling to play in tournaments together, making more friends along the way.
“We traveled all over playing tournaments. You make friends everywhere you go,” Bennett said, adding that it was an “honor” for the tournament to pay tribute to Randolph. “He would approve.”