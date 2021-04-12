On beautiful spring days, Paul and Kathy Anderson enjoy walking a mile or two at one of Longview’s many trails.
Not only do the trails give them the chance to take in the fresh air and sunshine, they get a plethora of health benefits from walking.
“I have a bad knee so walking helps strengthen that,” Paul Anderson said.
“It helps our heart. It helps our lungs,” his wife Kathy Anderson added.
According to the health organization American Senior Communities, walking offers many benefits to seniors. It’s a low-impact exercise that can be an effective way to reduce chronic conditions and improve overall health.
Health benefits include that it improves heart health, lowers blood sugar, reduces pain, promotes social engagement and boosts mental health, according to American Senior Communities.
The cities of Tyler and Longview offer many trail systems that can be utilized by seniors to assist in improving their health.
Frank Smith, a retired military veteran, walks three to four miles per day with his dog, Casper, at the Paul G. Boorman Trail.
“You need exercise to improve your circulation. I’m trying to get more people to walk,” he said. “I’m 75. I’m trying to get everyone else moving. Get off the couch, stop watching TV and get your blood circulating.”
In addition to the health benefits of walking, Smith enjoys spending time on the city’s trails. His 7-year-old Alaskan malamute, Casper, enjoys the trails, too. Casper also enjoys visiting Stragent Dog Park on the Boorman Trail.
The Andersons said they also enjoy Longview’s trail system. They visit the trails, typically the Boorman Trail, at least three times a week. They also are excited for the city’s trail extension which will create a 10-mile trail system and connect existing trails together.
“This is a real jewel in Longview. Not a lot of other cities have this,” Paul Anderson said. “We tell other people about it.”