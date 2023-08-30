Longview Transit Director Scott Lewis is part of a new Texas Department of Transportation committee that aims to direct the future of public transit in the state .
Jeff Williford, TxDOT spokesman, said by working with transit agencies, municipalities and people across the state, the Statewide Multimodal Transit Plan will form a vision for future transit efforts and how to best serve Texans going into the year 2050.
According to Williford, the plan will affect all Texas residents by helping to plan for the future of transportation. The plan also will solicit public input.
"Starting sometimes in the next several months, Texans will have the opportunity to provide feedback on the Statewide Multimodal Transit Plan as the agency looks towards 2050," he said.
The steering committee will work with stakeholders and the community to identify priorities and create goals for the Statewide Multimodal Transit Plan and will help develop the public engagement process, identify key policy/issue areas to be addressed and review and recommend the plan for adoption to the Texas Transportation Commission.
Lewis said he is "excited" and "honored" to have been invited to join the steering committee and for the opportunity to represent Longview by having a seat at the table.
"While the Texas Transit Association awarded Longview Transit the Outstanding Small Urban Transit System of the year for 2022, we feel that the invitation to serve on the statewide steering committee is yet another recognition that Longview Transit is doing an exemplary job or serving the citizens of Longview," he said.
Lewis said he believes the recognition means the city is doing something right and that TxDOT must like what it sees here.
He referenced the city's own multimodal center that serves as a public transit hub not only for Longview Transit but also Amtrak, Greyhound and GoBus.
Lewis also mentioned Longview Transit is set to roll out mobile ticketing within the next few weeks, which will help increase efficiency and reduce operating costs.
Although the steering committee for the Statewide Multimodal Transit Plan hasn't had its first gathering, it is set to meet regularly throughout the next 12 to 18 months via virtual meetings.