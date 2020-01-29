Ridership on Longview Transit buses decreased last year, though not as sharply as it has around the state, but the agency still wants more drivers.
“Ridership is down across the industry,” Operations Director Tequita Dudley said after revealing 2019 transit system data at the city of Longview-Public Transportation Advisory Commission quarterly meeting Tuesday.
Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, Longview Transit provided 237,364 unlinked passenger trips, which was a 3.3% decrease from the previous year — a difference of more than 8,000 trips.
By comparison, public transportation across the state decreased about 20% during the same time period, Longview Transit General Manager Scott Lewis said.
Longview Transit farebox revenue decreased more dramatically — 14.4% — partly because the agency offered free rides for about two weeks to allow riders to acclimate to adjusted fixed routes and a new transportation center that were unveiled in October.
By comparison, public transportation statewide has seen a steady decrease in ridership over the past three years, according to statistics from the Texas Department of Transportation.
Since early 2017, quarterly ridership statewide has been sliced from about 10 million boardings at that time to about 5 million during the last three months of 2019.
“I think our 3% is really good,” Dudley said, “because we changed all of the routes and didn’t lose a lot of ridership.”
Despite fewer riders, Longview Transit wants to add on to its staff of drivers, which currently stands at 11 full-time, fixed-route drivers and three part-time drivers.
“We have one full-time opening,” Lewis said, “and we always would like to have a few more part-timers just to fill in for when another driver is on vacation.”
The job pays an hourly wage of $15, he said, but the big obstacle is finding drivers who hold a commercial driver’s license.
Texas has only between 15 and 20 training sites for a CDL, and most of them are booked out for eight to 10 weeks, Lewis said.
“We can’t keep them on the payroll for three to four months while they go through the training,” he said.
Lewis asked that anyone interested in driving for Longview Transit to go to the agency’s website longviewtransit.com and click on the human resources tab.
After 17 years in operation, Longview Transit ridership might have peaked, Lewis said.
However, the agency provided 217 trips for people to attend the city’s Homeless Resource Day on Thursday, Dudley said, and several free bus passes were purchased by the city and handed out to local homeless people.
“Starting Monday morning, we had a big increase in the number of new faces riding the buses,” Dudley said.
In other positive news for Longview Transit, the agency reached 115 days on Jan. 20 without a chargeable motor vehicle accident, Maintenance Director Finney Alvarez said.
Also, a new engine was put into its 2014 El Dorado, which should give the vehicle another four to five years of life, he said.