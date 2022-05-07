Dominic Taliaferro is a Longview Transit veteran.
The 39-year-old Longview native says he's been using the bus system for about 10 years — to get to and from work, for shopping trips and more.
Taliaferro, who was boarding a bus Wednesday at the Pacific Avenue Transfer Center, said he's recently seen a "lot of new faces."
"I'd say lately, the past month, I'd say (ridership) has gone up," he said.
And he's right.
Ridership on Longview Transit buses appears to be returning to pre-pandemic levels.
Operations Director Tequita Dudley has been with the bus system for 19 years, and she said she's become familiar with trends.
"Usually when the gas prices are little bit higher, we see more people using the service for different trips and saving their gas because of the cost," she said.
And while city spokesman Richard Yeakley said there's no clear link between increased ridership and higher gas prices, he believes the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions has played a role.
In January 2020, data provided by Longview Transit shows ridership was at an all-time recent high at 17,404. As the pandemic began to take hold in the Longview area, ridership fell off a cliff. It was 12,119 in March 2020 then plunged to 7,342 in April 2020.
Ridership in 2020 was consistently between 9,000 and 11,000, and in 2021, no month exceeded 10,000 riders.
That trend began to reverse in March, however, which had more than 11,000 riders for the first time since 2020.
And April boasted more than 12,000 riders, which is the best month since the pandemic began.
While higher gas prices might be pushing more riders to use Longview Transit, it's also hitting its budget.
"Anytime the fuel goes up, that increases our budget that we didn't account for," Dudley said.
Yeakley said Longview Transit is about 14% over budget (year to date) for its fuel costs. Translated to dollars, that amounts to about $10,000 over. According to Yeakley, the bus system's budgeted amount for fuel this fiscal year is $125,000.
"It's worth noting that Longview Transit is right now beginning the process of looking toward the next fiscal year budget, and it's likely the budgeted amount for fuel costs will increase in the 2022-23 budget to reflect the anticipated continued high cost of fuel," he said.
For information on Longview Transit fares, routes and more, go to www.longviewtransit.com .