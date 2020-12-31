As the options for going out to celebrate New Year’s Eve are fewer this year amid the pandemic, Longview Transit has canceled its annual program offering a free ride home; however, other options are available for partiers needing a ride.
“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control has recommended people avoid large gatherings,” Longview Transit said in a statement. “Therefore, Longview Transit will not offer its annual ‘Safe-Ride-Home’ program on New Year’s Eve this year.”
Those who choose to travel during the holiday season are encouraged to be cautious while driving and to have a plan to make it home safely.
“New Year’s Eve is often a dangerous time for travel due to increased traffic and alcohol consumption,” the Longview Transit statement said. “According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), Texas roads see thousands of DUI-alcohol related accidents and dozens of deaths during the holidays each year.”
Yellow Checker Cab of Longview is offering a free ride home within Longview through Dec. 31. Discounted rates are offered to those who live outside the city limits.
“Don’t drink and drive,” the company said on Facebook. For rides, call (903) 932-2231.
The Texas Department of Transportation offers a service to plan a sober ride home at SoberRides.org .
Other options for travel are listed at www.visitlongviewtexas.com/189/Getting-Around .