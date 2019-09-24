Fixed route fares on Longview Transit buses will be free for the first two weeks after the agency moves its transfer center next week to Pacific Avenue.
The bus agency is holding an open house during normal business hours Monday to prepare riders for the transfer center switch happening Tuesday, said Assistant General Manager Tequita Dudley.
Longview Transit is waiving fixed route fees between Oct. 1 and 15 to give riders time to acclimate to a number of changes — not just the switch from Magrill Plaza to a newly built transfer station at 920 Pacific Ave.
Starting Tuesday, fixed routes will leave the transfer station at the top of the hour rather than 10 to 20 minutes after the hour, Dudley said.
"It’s kind of easier for people to know that, hey, the bus leaves at 7 o’clock — not 7:10, but 7," she said, "and we removed some of the checkpoints (along the routes) in order for the drivers to continually drive instead of kind of waiting and impeding traffic trying to hold up routes."
Removing the checkpoints also will help drivers stay on time with driving to Pacific Avenue for transfers, Dudley added, "because over here, we’re going to need a lot more time on those routes."
Each of the routes will experience at least minor changes.
The most notable change will be that Routes 2 and 4, which are half-hour routes, will become full-one-hour routes.
Route 4 will include a stop at Target and the Longview Towne Center shopping center before continuing west on Hawkins Parkway. Route 4 will travel Airline Road to Loop 281 east, then south on Fourth Street before cutting down Hollybrook Drive to Eastman Road.
Also starting Tuesday, Route 1 will no longer pass down H.G. Mosley Parkway or Southwest Loop 281 near Lear Park and Whataburger, Dudley said. Instead, it will circle down Texas 31 to Jaycee Drive, then north on Lake Lamond Blvd. past the Department of Public Safety Office to Cotton Street and then back towards downtown to Spur 63.
Longview Transit made the change because of a railroad crossing on H.G. Mosley Parkway that often disrupted the timing of the routes.
Route 3 is adding portions of Helane Lane, Pine Tree Road and Cheryl Street west of Clyde Street. The route is also adding more streets in downtown Longview.
Route 5 has eliminated Premier Road. Instead, the route will continue east on Harrison Road, then turn north onto Loop 281 and back west on Marshall Avenue before continuing north on Scenic Drive.
The city's Geographic Information Systems department will add maps of the changes to the longviewtransit.com website Tuesday after the routes are officially changed, Dudley said.
Longview Transit drivers already were out riding and driving the revised routes to prepare for Tuesday.
"I think this is going to be a very good asset to the community with the transfer center here," Dudley said. "We’ll see how it goes."