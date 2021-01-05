The COVID-19 hospitalization rate for the region that includes Longview and Tyler on Tuesday remained above 15% of total hospital capacity for the 22nd consecutive day.
The latest data showed COVID-19 patients accounted for 21.32% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G that stretches across a 19-county region in Northeast Texas and includes Gregg, Upshur, Rusk, Harrison, Panola and Smith counties. According to Texas Department of State Health Services, Tuesday was just the third time since the pandemic began that the hospitalization rate surpassed 20%.
Seven consecutive days of hospitalization rates for the Trauma Service Area on Dec. 20 set in motion renewed restrictions at businesses and restaurants in the region, per an executive order issued in October by Gov. Greg Abbott. The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Seven consecutive days in which the COVID-19 hospitalization rate is less than 15% of total hospital capacity in the region are required to lift the new mandate.
The state on Tuesday reported 16 ICU beds were available in hospitals throughout Trauma Service Area G.
Meanwhile, Gregg County added 18 cases of confirmed COVID-19 on Tuesday and no new deaths, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health.
The cumulative count of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Gregg County rose to 4,298 with the new cases and virus fatalities remained at 81. Confirmed recoveries for the county remained at 3,038.
The numbers do not include 2,885 probable cases, 1,319 probable recoveries and 62 probable deaths.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Tuesday, there were 1,179 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates Tuesday fell by 30 to 15.
In Smith County, NET Health reported 60 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one additional death. The county has had 7,458 confirmed cases and 151 confirmed fatalities.
On Tuesday, there were 317 patients with probable or confirmed COVID-19 being treated at Tyler hospitals, an increase of 17 from 300 reported the previous day.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday reported 26 new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and no additional deaths.
The county has had 1,523 cases and 65 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported five new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 1,575 positive cases, according to the state, and 53 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s coronavirus cases increased by 21 for a total of 820, and the county’s deaths from the virus remained at 31.