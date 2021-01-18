The latest state data show COVID-19 patients have taken up more than 15% of hospital capacity in a region that includes Longview and Tyler for 35 straight days; however, the rate has been dropping in recent days.
COVID-19 patients on Sunday, the latest day for which data was available, accounted for 19.56% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G that stretches across a 19-county region in Northeast Texas and includes Gregg, Upshur, Rusk, Harrison, Panola and Smith counties. According to Texas Department of State Health Services, the rate has been below 20% three of the past four days.
Seven consecutive days of hospitalization rates above 15% for the Trauma Service Area on Dec. 20 set in motion renewed restrictions at businesses and restaurants in the region, per an executive order issued in October by Gov. Greg Abbott.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Seven consecutive days in which the COVID-19 hospitalization rate is less than 15% of total hospital capacity in the region are required to lift the mandate.
The state reported 32 ICU beds were available in hospitals throughout Trauma Service Area G.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, had not updated its COVID-19 case numbers for Gregg and Smith counties by deadline Monday night.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday reported 134 new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and no additional deaths.
The county has had 1,893 cases and 70 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
Harrison County Judge said Monday his county has had 600 new cases in the past week and that fatalities have increased by two in that time.
“Please continue to be careful and prevent infection,” he said. “We are hopeful to have some information on vaccinations this week.”
The state reported 53 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and five additional deaths. The county has had 1,751 positive cases, according to the state, and 65 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases increased 100 for a total of 1,032, and the county’s deaths from the virus remained increased by one to 40.
Statewide
Texas reported more than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and 46 more deaths from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The number of Texans hospitalized with COVID-19 rose from Sunday to 13,858 Monday. Coronavirus hospitalizations remain near their record high and intensive-care units in several regions are at or near capacity, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.