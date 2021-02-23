The Greater Longview United Way is on the home stretch of its 2020-21 campaign and has raised more than $968,400 of its $1 million goal.
The campaign officially ends March 31.
Board members met through Zoom on Tuesday morning and broadcast the campaign report on Facebook Live.
“It’s been a challenging year,” Greater Longview United Way Executive Director Donna Sharp said, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns began almost a year ago and led to fundraiser cancellations for many of the United Way's partner agencies. “We adapt, we persevere.”
In October, the United Way topped its pacesetter goal of more than $333,333, with companies involved in that campaign raising $394,000. By December, the Greater Longview United Way had raised more than $835,500, or about 84%, of it’s $1 million goal.
Funds donated to the Greater Longview United Way stay in the community, except for about 2% sent to the national United Way organization.
The campaign kicked off in August, and the funds raised will go to 20 partner agencies with their 37 programs, including East Texas Area Council Boy Scouts of America, East Texas Literacy Council, Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas, American Red Cross Serving East Texas emergency services, Longview Community Ministries, Longview Child Development Center, The Salvation Army, East Texas CASA and more.
The Greater Longview United Way works with agencies to improve education, help East Texans achieve financial stability and promote healthy living, according to the organization.
Because of COVID-19 precautions, many nonprofit agencies and other organizations have not been able to hold their own fundraising event. The United Way’s division teams also have not been able to hold in-person fundraising presentations for their companies.
Most of the Greater Longview United Way divisions reported meeting more than 90% of their goal totals with several surpassing their goals. The medical division as well as the oil and gas division reported a little more than 50% of their goals.
According to Sharp, the individual contributions goal was $40,000, and that amount is just shy of $80,000, or 195%, of that mark.
After almost six years of service to the Greater Longview United Way, Sharp announced earlier that she will retire after the 2020-21 fundraising campaign. Sharp said she will continue to be a supporter of the organization.
For information and to learn how to donate, visit www.longviewunitedway.org .