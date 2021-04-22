The Greater Longview United Way announced Thursday during a drive-thru celebration that it exceeded its 2020-21 fundraising goal with more than $1.042 million.
Vehicles drove through the awning at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center to show their support for the United Way and say goodbye to Executive Director Donna Sharp, who officially retires at the end of the month.
“It’s great to wrap up my last campaign with a great total coming in 4% over goal,” Sharp said. “It's just fabulous.”
The end-of-campaign event is usually celebrated with a sit down lunch, but this year, because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns, about 185 boxed Chick-fil-A lunches were picked up for attendees. The pandemic greatly affected the way the United Way was able to raise funds.
“We didn’t know coming in what the campaign would be like because we were, of course, very humbled and respectful of the times that we’re in,” Sharp said. “The fact that we were able to do our campaign virtually and have such great success is just phenomenal.”
The group put balloons around a large chair, creating a throne for Sharp. She also wore a crown and a sash marking her retirement.
“I decided over a year ago that this would be my last campaign,” she said. “I’m excited and happy, but also my heart is with the United Way. I’ve already made my leadership donation for the next campaign, and I will keep that going.”
As they drove through, attendees took pictures with a photo frame featuring the campaign fundraising total of $1,042,219. Funds donated to the Greater Longview United Way stay in the community, except for about 2% sent to the national United Way organization. The campaign officially ended March 31.
Board member Joey Maples of Eastman Chemical Co., who led the campaign, said he was most impressed with the individual donations.
“Our individual team blew their number out of the water,” he said. “We had so many more individual contributions than normal. We just had a lot of people giving at a rate they’ve never given before.”
Maples said he believes the United Way might have reached a new demographic with more virtual and Facebook outreach and events.
Board member Nikki Davis of Eastman Chemical Co. will help kick off the next campaign this summer and said the organization is already looking ahead.
“It’s exciting to see the love that the community has for other people,” Davis said, encouraged by the donations. “We can see that here even with COVID, people are giving more in our community to support those that really need it. We have a strong community here.”
The funds raised go to 20 partner agencies with 37 programs, including East Texas Area Council Boy Scouts of America, East Texas Literacy Council, Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas, American Red Cross Serving East Texas emergency services, Longview Community Ministries, Longview Child Development Center, The Salvation Army, East Texas CASA and more.
The Greater Longview United Way works with agencies to improve education, help East Texans achieve financial stability and promote healthy living, according to the organization.
For information and to learn how to donate, visit www.longviewunitedway.org .