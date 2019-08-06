The Rev. Steve Miller said he believes America has no spirit of love. And that, he said, is a problem that leads to violence.
Such violence happened in mass shootings over the weekend at a Walmart in El Paso and an entertainment area in Dayton, Ohio. By Monday, the death toll in the violence had climbed to at least 31.
The El Paso Times on Monday reported that police said the gunman there professed a belief in white supremacy and wanted to shoot people of Hispanic descent and ethnicity. Authorities as of Monday night still had no motive for the Dayton shootings.
Miller, founder of the United States Christian Leadership Organization, addressed the history of slavery and racism in the nation when the city of Longview’s Unity and Diversity Committee met Monday evening.
Miller said words matter and create an environment out of which actions come.
“In many ways, we’ve lost our way,” he said. “The environment is divisive; the speaking environment is divisive.”
Violence can result from that lack of love in the environment, he said.
“In this country, our political leaders, and many of our religious leaders, don’t create an environment of love,” Miller said. “Because of that, people who are not love-seeking pick up on those words, and they create actions that harm other people.”
An environment of love in the nation results in no shootings, Miller said.
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. preached about love and action, from which policies in the civil rights movement came, Miller said. Some political leaders have hateful-motivated speech now, which is not new, he said.
“It’s been around since the very beginning,” he said. “We cannot change it by who we elect. We change it by ministers standing up and preaching love across the world. That’s how we change it. It’s not up to the politicians. It’s up to the ministers. It’s up to the men and women of God to change this.”
Jasmine Stoker said the committee’s ability to have tough conversations about issues such as race can combat white nationalism causing violence and shootings.
“People don’t get close enough to other people to hear their side of the story,” she said.
Stoker said it is easy for people to hear only what they want to hear, but surrounding themselves with diverse people and opinions can help with learning about others and combating racism.
“If you surround yourself with people who look like you and who act in your frame of thought, then you’re going to act in a way that’s not respectful of people that don’t look like you, because you don’t have anyone around you to tell you different,” she said. “I think that that’s where we are.”
Stoker said the Unity and Diversity Committee meetings can help bridge a political divide in the country.
“We’ve been separated for a long time, and it’s important for us to have that knowledge and know those truths and that’s what the talk today did,” she said. “I think as we move forward and acknowledge what separated us for so long, maybe we can be drawn together better.”