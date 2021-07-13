Members of Longview’s Unity and Diversity Committee filled the conference room at the Longview Public Library Monday to hit the ground running in the group’s first in-person meeting since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am very excited to get a chance to see each of the UDC members again,” Taylor Thornton said. “This is a great time to talk about open communications and having an honest dialogue.
The committee has been meeting virtually since the beginning of the pandemic.
“To be able to speak about unity and diversity can sometimes be a hard topic, especially when you’re meeting over Zoom,” Thornton said, adding that seeing faces and having a great speaker to start back in person was like hitting the ground running.
Rachel O. Frazier, a licensed professional counselor and national certified counselor, kicked off the meeting by taking selfies with the group of more than 30 community members to celebrate being together in person. Frazier is the former president of Texas Counselors for Social Justice and works at LeTourneau University.
“My focus has been on social justice efforts for the past couple of years, something very near and dear to my heart,” Frazier said.
The topic was centered around microaggressions. Much of the time, these microaggressions are subtle and can be directed at people based on race, gender, sexuality or other traits. Racial microaggressions are brief, everyday exchanges that send demeaning messages to people of color because they belong to a racial group, Frazier said.
Frazier said microaggressions can be broken down into three groups: microassaults, microinsults and microinvalidations. Microassault, for example, is overt racism.
“Microinsults, this is communication that’s likely going to convey rudeness or insensitivity,” she said. “A lot of it comes from a place of ignorance and colorblindness.”
Microinvalidations attempt to negate, nullify or exclude people and their experiences.
“It makes you question yourself,” Frazier said. “It makes you feel less than. It makes you feel like, ‘am I crazy?’”
Comments such as “I don't see color” or “don’t be so sensitive” are invalidating.
She compared microaggressions to papercuts. One stings for a bit. But if you have many, one after another, it can be debilitating. She has worked with others in the field, has read and researched the effects of racism and microaggressions on people.
“We know racial fatigue is real,” Frazier said. “It’s as real as the sun is in the sky. Not just in terms of emotional, we have physical, we have relational issues. Like, there are things that come into play with experiencing paper cut after paper cut that is emotionally, mentally physically draining, spiritually draining as well.”
Those who experience microaggressions experience higher levels of social withdrawal, self-criticism, changes in work mentality, internalization, high blood pressure, anxiety and depression.
Frazier also talked about how microaggressions can be handled and what allies can do to combat the issue.
“If you are called out for a microaggression, the first thing you can really do is shut up,” Frazier said, leading to laughter. Those who are called on a microaggression can apologize, listen and learn. Those who witness microaggressions can encourage and validate the experiences of the victim and confront racism with open communication.
Throughout the talk, Frazier invited open conversation in groups to seek to understand each other and help those reflect, leading to lively discussions.
“We want to continue to foster inclusiveness for the City of Longview, we want everyone to feel welcome,” Thornton said.
The committee will be relaunching its Longview Listens events in September at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. Longview Listens are gatherings featuring open dialogue about topics concerning unity, diversity and culture.
“Outside of our meeting, we encourage people to come to our Longview Listens sessions and we just encourage people to have an open and honest dialogue at any point,” Thornton said. “Whether that be with your family members or in a work setting.”
There will be a Longview Listens recap of prior discussions on Sept. 16 and a Longview Listens meeting on the topic of Rage Sept. 23.
The group is preparing for National Night Out’s kickoff event on Sept. 7 and the neighborhood parties Oct. 5.
The Unity and Diversity Committee meets at noon on the first Monday each month at the Longview Public Library. There will not be a meeting in September due to numerous other events.
For more information, visit facebook.com/longviewunityanddiversity .