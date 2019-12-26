It took James Lindsey less than a month after graduating from high school in Marshall, Missouri, to join the military. He spent nearly 27 years serving his country, and a few weeks ago, he was honored in Washington, D.C., for those years.
Lindsey, 95, was one of 12 Texas veterans chosen by Honor Flight Austin to visit Washington on Dec. 6 and 7.
Honor Flight Austin is a nonprofit organization that flies veterans to the nation’s capital to recognize them.
While on the trip, Lindsey and other veterans toured the White House and several monuments. They were honored at the National World War II Memorial.
The retired lieutenant colonel described the trip as “just an honor.”
Lindsey, who has lived in Longview since his retirement from the Pentagon in the 1970s, served in the U.S. Merchant Marine and the U.S. Air Force.
During World War II, Lindsey was a merchant mariner. He joined the Air Force in March 1947. He later attended Officer Candidate School and pilot training.
Lindsey said merchant mariners were not always respected as veterans.
“In fact, the merchant marines veterans were not declared a veteran until 1957. They finally gave us (Veterans Affairs) status,” he said. “I was looking forward to the GI Bill of Rights where you could go to school. Well, we didn’t get that. So that’s when I decided to go into the Air Force.”
Part of what made the Washington trip so special for Lindsey was the respect he received as a Merchant Marine veteran, he said. When he was honored at the World War II memorial, a Merchant Marine plaque on which he could lay a wreath was there.
While in the Air Force, Lindsey served in the Korean War. He said he spent the Vietnam War in the Pentagon as a senior controller in the emergency action branch.
In all his time serving, Lindsey also married and raised a “military family.”
He and Caroline, who died in 2005, were wed on June 29, 1951. He said he got “his gold ring and silver wings” on the same night — when he was promoted to first lieutenant.
Lindsey has two daughters, Dale Howell and Janet Lindsey. Howell has three children: Kathryn Howell, Brent Howell and Benjamin Howell.
Kathryn served in the U.S. Navy for six years. Brent is in the U.S. Air Force in Alaska. Benjamin is in the engineering doctorate program at Boston University.
Lindsey said it is nice his grandchildren went into the military like he did.
“I had three years and nine months in the Merchant Marines, and 23 years and one month in the Air Force, and that made me an old man,” he said. “But I had fun, too.”