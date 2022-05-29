Phyllis Rose says her brother, Sam Pippins, was found.
Pippins, who was born in 1956 in Longview, was one of 15 children born to Bobbie Joe and Juanita Denton Pippins.
“My momma said she just found him and that he looked so much like my daddy she had to take him in,” she said Friday during a ceremony honoring her brother at Heritage at Longview Healthcare Center.
“Not a true story,” she added, “but we would always laugh about it because he was always picking on people by saying they don’t belong in the family.”
Members of Pippins’ family were in attendance as Debra Christian, District 3 president of the American Legion Auxiliary, presented Pippins with a motorized wheelchair that was donated to the post by the Sons of the American Legion.
The wheelchair is to help the U.S. Air Force veteran gain some mobility after losing the use of his legs after a recent stroke.
Rose said she believes the motorized wheelchair will help her brother become more active again.
Christian said the organization tries to present three or four wheelchairs a year to the many veterans who don’t have enough benefits to get one. Having known Pippins through his work in social services and as a respected voice for the aging community, she knew he would appreciate the freedom and added mobility the power wheelchair would provide, she said.
“I worked with him over the years and knew how outgoing he had been when he was able to walk,” she said. “I knew Sam would appreciate something like this even if it just adds a little mobility and new life; I came to see him a couple of months back, and he just laid in the bed."
After graduating from Longview High School in 1974, Pippins joined the Air Force during the Vietnam War, where he gained knowledge in human relations and social services.
After his service, he returned to East Texas and worked for several nursing facilities, many times being the only male providing social work to residents.
In 1997, the 41-year-old Pippins earned his Bachelor of Social Work degree from the University of Texas at Arlington after returning to school to show his son, Philip, that life goals are limitless.
“He really is the best,” his sister said. “He’s the one that looks beyond whatever you’ve done wrong and picks you up and helps lead you and guide you and tells you the truth whether you want to hear it or not.”