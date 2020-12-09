Editor’s note: This is part of an occasional series about how locally-owned, small businesses in the Longview area are faring — and in some cases surviving — in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Concerned with recent COVID-19 hospitalization rates in the area, the owners of a local Longview video game store say the next few weeks are critical to their business.
“If we can just get through Christmas and into January or February before another shutdown, I think we will be in a good space to be OK,” said BJ Nix, co-owner of Games 2 Go. “But we definitely need this holiday season as a retail company to make it. The next couple of weeks are huge for us.”
Nix co-owns Games 2 Go with Jonny Jobe. For 10 years, the store has been an East Texas staple for supplying new and used video games, gaming consoles, accessories, DVDs and more to the community.
In 2020, Nix and Jobe rang in the new year by relocating Games 2 Go into a larger space in the Marketplace Shopping Center on West Loop 281. The new space allowed them to merge their Kilgore and Longview locations into one, larger store.
Additionally, Games 2 Go expanded its offerings to include pop culture collectibles, comic books, tabletop games and card games in addition to its steady selection of video games, consoles, movies and more.
The store closed for a few weeks early in the year as Nix and Jobe worked to reopen the new location. When it reopened Feb. 1, the store was met with strong customer support, Nix and Jobe said.
“Everybody seemed to like what we were doing. We expanded our offerings into the pop culture space,” Jobe said. “We were just doing our thing, and all of a sudden we had to shut back down.”
When COVID-19-related business restrictions went into effect in late March, Games 2 Go was among the businesses impacted. The store started offering contactless curbside service for a few weeks, but when Nix and Jobe ran out of their gaming console stock, they decided to close the store completely for a little while.
“We would get calls or Facebook messages from people wanting stuff and we would bring it out to them, but after about two weeks of that, we just shut down because at a certain point, after we ran out of consoles, if people couldn’t come in and look, then they can’t really buy,” Nix said.
With only five employees, not including Nix and Jobe, the company was denied a small business loan twice through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, they said.
“We were able to cover our employees, though it was a little rough,” Nix said. “We were able to make it through until May when we were able to reopen.”
After reopening, the store ran a Facebook campaign to announce it to customers. Initially the store could only allow up to 10 customers inside at a time while following COVID-19 safety guidelines.
“One thing we have always done when things get traded in to us is we wipe the item down and clean it up before we put it out on the floor for sale,” Nix said. “So making sure that things are clean was already in our wheelhouse.”
During the shutdown, and even now months later, people started to rekindle old hobbies while looking for things to do while staying home. That caused a rush at Games 2 Go for old and new gaming systems as well as movies.
“The sales of systems and movies just really skyrocketed there for a while,” Nix said. “I mean trying to get a Nintendo Switch was just insane and even the big companies were not able to ship them.”
Nix and Jobe attribute their success during the transition to their new location and during the shutdown to their loyal customers who supported them.
“That’s why we love our community here in Longview and greater East Texas that shops with us,” Nix said. “Our customers are phenomenal. They are the best. Every holiday they bring us cookies and brownies. They are always checking in on us.”
Despite loyal supporters and having increased sales on Black Friday, the store is still feeling the effects of the shutdown.
“We are on the uptick, but we are still not fully recovered,” Nix said. “Can we just get through Christmas? Because this is our time of year. Basically we are like squirrels — once November gets here, we stock up on all of our nuts for the year. This is when we make our hay and that’s what supplies us until the next season.”
One thing Jobe said he has learned through the pandemic is that as a business owner, you should never get too comfortable when things are going well.
“You can never afford to get too comfortable because you never know what’s around the corner. You may have a fantastic week, month or year and the next thing you know you may be almost broke and thinking to yourself, ‘Where did it all go?’ “ he said. “So you always have to be on your toes and face whatever comes your way.”