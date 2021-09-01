Dozens of community members gathered at sunset Tuesday along Loop 281 in Longview for a candlelight vigil to pray for fallen U.S. troops and Americans yet to be evacuated from Afghanistan.
Patriotic music played while attendees held signs that said “We love our troops,” “Leave no American behind” and “Pray for America.”
Candles and pictures on a long table honored the 13 service members who died in this past week’s Kabul airport attack, while an open space was left on the table for the more than 100 Americans who remain in Afghanistan, organizer Jennifer Smith said.
“People are really emotional,” she said. “I have a group of friends, and we noticed that it made us really emotional when we heard the news about what was happening in Afghanistan. And we didn’t see the community coming together or putting on any events in honor of the soldiers, so we wanted to honor them the way that they should be honored tonight.”
Deanna Sullins, Pam Bryant and Deb Sullins follow Smith in several “patriot groups” on Facebook and came out Tuesday in support. Bryant said she believes troops are being treated terribly.
“They were just babies,” said Deanna Sullins said, her voice breaking, referring to the 13 troops who died in the airport bombing. “They gave their lives for us.”
“They were babies when this all started,” Deb Sullins said.
McKenzie Weldon brought her 2-year-old son, Kingston Sellers, to the vigil. He proudly waved a small American flag while they waited for the event to start.
“I’ve got family that served, and I just really appreciate the sacrifices they’ve made and those who have given their lives for our freedoms,” Weldon said.
After the National Anthem and opening prayer, the mic was open for anyone who wished to speak to the crowd to do so.
“God brought us together tonight,” Smith said.
Brad Clark said he served in the Marines from 1973 to 1979.
“I’m fed up,” he said. “These 13 people died needlessly.”
He took time to recognize those in the crowd who lost loved ones who served.
“We’ve got two choices tonight: We can leave tonight feeling sorry and feel down and feel depressed, or we can also flip that around,” he said. “These young men and women don’t want us to be depressed — they want us to take and carry on what they were fighting for.”
He called for people to pray for the country and to vote.
Scott Owens said he has experienced making the trip to recover a child who died while serving.
“Whatever we do, whatever we say, does not relieve their pain,” he said, referring to the families who have lost loved ones. “If we say we were there unnecessarily in that country for 20 years, I don’t have the answers.”
He added that he believes the American presence in Afghanistan did do some good.
“We haven’t had a bad terrorist attack in years,” he said. “There were a lot of mistakes made.”
Candles were lit while “Amazing Grace,” “God Bless the U.S.A.” and other songs played.
Each person took a turn walking along the table and looking at the pictures on display. Some cried, some prayed and others raised their hands in worship.