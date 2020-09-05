Every morning, 8-year-old twins Hudson and Harper Parlow take a seat in front of their laptops to begin their school day. Hudson puts on his blue earphones, while Harper adjusts her pink pair — complete with ears.
Later, they’ll take a break from their work — or multiple breaks if needed.
“We don’t usually have dogs and snacks and (candy) at regular school,” Hudson said of life doing virtual learning.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, school districts have given students and parents the opportunity to choose at-home learning models and still be counted for attendance.
Schools can provide asynchronous, synchronous or both to families who choose virtual learning. Asynchronous allows students to complete work at their own pace as long as they meet deadlines. Synchronous requires students to be logged on at certain times watching a live feed of class and complete work on a schedule.
The Parlow family was able to choose virtual learning with Spring Hill Intermediate School because Lauren Parlow’s mother, Becky Ruddell, is a retired educator, and she could teach Hudson and Harper.
Parlow said having her mother’s help made choosing virtual learning an easier decision.
“I know this is a hard decision for every parent,” she said. “We’re just fortunate we have the choice, but I support whatever decision parents need to make right now.”
The twins often stay with Ruddell after school, she said. Ruddell’s husband has medical issues, and the family was concerned about the children possibly exposing him to COVID-19.
Ruddell is doing asynchronous learning with her grandchildren. She said the twins are able to log on in the morning and start working on their assignments, which she helps them with, and they can take breaks as needed.
Harper said while doing school at home is “weird,” she and her brother are able to take more breaks and have fun with their grandmother.
Laura Starling, a parent of two Hudson PEP Elementary School children, also was concerned about exposing her 1-year-old to COVID-19 if the children went back to their campus.
Since she and her husband are able to work from home, she said they decided to keep her children, Kaden, 9, and Dylan, 7, at home, too.
Starling said, initially, there were technology issues with her sons’ livestreamed classes, but their teachers are doing their best to troubleshoot and solve those problems.
Pam Allen has children at Foster Middle School and Longview High School and said during the first week of school that she also was having technical issues with virtual learning.
Allen said some of the teachers were able to directly feed slideshows and videos to virtual learners, while others pointed the camera to the screen in the classroom, making it hard to see and hear everything being discussed.
“I don’t know the extent of the teachers’ online training,” she said. “And I don’t know how much been stressed to them the importance of the online kids being able to hear and see what’s going on like they’re in the classroom.”
She also said she had to make several trips to campuses to get materials for class, such as a test for her son to take because it was not posted online for virtual learners.
“I’m not expecting perfection from the school, but I am expecting them to hear our concerns and for them to be open to hearing feedback,” she said. “It’s not directed at anyone, and it’s not personal.”
Jenayah Watson, a local sophomore, said she chose virtual learning because she believed it was a safer option, and she knew she could still be successful.
“I feel like in school, there’s so many students, and you’re more prone to get COVID,” Jenayah said. “And in the spring, I did really well. My grades were getting higher, and I’m really organized, and it’s easier to do things on my own and be motivated, so I thought it would be best.”
She said she is able to have 1-on-1 meetings with her teachers using the videoconferencing app Zoom and is able to use Zoom during the class to follow along.
Jenayah said she put a lot of effort into preparing to do her best with virtual learning, including buying a new desk and chair as well as supplies to stay organized with her assignments.
“I mentally had to prepare as well,” she said. “It helped to know that I wasn’t alone. It helped to know that some of my friends and classmates are doing this, too. A big part of it was mental things like, ‘Oh my gosh — I’m missing my first day of school.’ Things are just changing.”
Students who chose at-home learning still are able to take classes outside of their core subjects, such as physical education.
Starling said her children are able to watch their PE teacher do warmups live, and they then spend 20 minutes playing outside and being active. The children also are able to watch their music class and learn new songs.
At Spring Hill, Ruddell said the school uploads videos of activities for PE and music. Hudson and Harper are able to ride their bikes outside and practice instruments.
“They have fabulous teachers,” she said. “We appreciate the teachers who have to give so much of their time and effort putting in those assignments so the kids can do their work.”
Starling and Parlow said they want their children to eventually be able to return to their classrooms.
“Both of them have both said they enjoy the at-home school, but my youngest has said a few times he wishes he could see his friends,” Starling said. “My hope is this is just temporary, and we’ll be able to send them back to school. I really don’t want to keep them home all year.”