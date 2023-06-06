Seven Longview luminaries are set to be honored later this year as the first inductees into the Longview Walk of Honor.
The Walk of Honor task force was formed in 2019 after City Council approval. The task force is charged with establishing procedures for the placement of plaques and memorials in downtown to honor those who have made a historical, cultural or societal impact within the city.
At a recent meeting, the task force voted to finalize its first honorees: Neal McCoy; R.G. and Evelyn LeTourneau; Robert and Pauline Cargill; Dr. Isaac E Willis; and Carl Estes.
All seven will be memorialized with bronze-casted plaques that will be installed in front of Heritage Plaza at the corner of Green and Methvin streets.
The task force plans to hold two concurrent events in the fall: an outdoor unveiling celebration and an indoor reception. No dates have ben set.
Shawn Hara, city director of community destinations and a Walk of Honor committee member, said the committee hopes to partner with the Longview Museum of Fine Arts and the Gregg County Historical Museum for the events.
McCoy is a country musician who was born in Jacksonville and lives in Longview. He has been on 15 USO Tours around the world and continues to say it’s one of the achievements he’s most proud of, according to his website. He also established the East Texas Angel Network, which aims to help children who are living with terminal or life-threatening diseases. An annual charity concert and golf tournament are held annually to benefit the nonprofit organization and the families it helps.
Robert G. LeTourneau founded The LeTourneau Co., which manufactured equipment for heavy construction, mining, logging, land clearing, and offshore oil drilling . During World War II, 70% of the earth-moving equipment used by U. S. Armed Forces was built by the LeTourneau Co. Following the war, LeTourneau and his wife, Evelyn, moved to Longview, where he opened an industrial plant and founded LeTourneau Technical Institute, the forerunner of LeTourneau University. R.G. LeTourneau died in 1969, and Evelyn LeTourneau died in 1987.
Willis was a podiatrist and a diplomate for the American Board of Podiatric Surgery and former member of the Texas State Board of Podiatric Medical Examiners. He moved to Longview in 1957 where he opened a private practice. He was a leader for the integration of Longview schools in the 1960s. Willis was involved in many civic organizations, including the Greater Longview United Way, the American Red Cross, Boy Scouts of America and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. He was among the first recipients of the city's Unity Awards. Willis died in 2011.
Pauline and Robert Cargill are members of pioneer families of Harrison and Gregg counties, according to The TxGenWeb website. He was actively engaged in the development of oil and gas properties and also was active in the development of commercial and industrial real estate in the Longview area. The couple donated land for the Cargill Long Park Trail that opened in 1973. Robert Cargill died in 1986, while Pauline Cargill died in 2009.
Estes was a newsboy, reporter, advertising manager, foreign correspondent and editor-publisher born in Tennessee who came to Texas in his youth. Estes worked for Denison Herald and Tyler Courier Times before his 1934 founding of Texas Oil Journal and purchase of the Longview Daily News and Morning Journal. He fought in World Wars I and II. Estes died in 1967.