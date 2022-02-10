After more than a two-year hiatus spurred by the pandemic, a task force guiding a Longview Walk of Honor is moving forward with a new nomination period.
The task force was formed in 2019. According to the city's website, members are charged with establishing procedures for the placement of plaques and memorials in downtown Longview to honor those who have made a historical, cultural or societal impact within the city.
Task force members met Monday to discuss the future of the Walk of Honor but took no action, said city spokesman and task force liaison Shawn Hara. He said discussion revolved around what members wanted to do going forward.
"We're hoping to have another meeting in the coming weeks," Hara said.
Possible collaboration with Arts!Longview regarding its recently announced Lifetime Achievement Award also was discussed and what that process might look like, Hara said.
Arts!Longview said this past week that Pat George Mitchell, the founder of Longview Ballet Theatre, will be honored at the nonprofit organization's inaugural Honors Gala in January.
The Walk of Honor task force also discussed a possible gala for its honorees.
Task Force Chair Tim Patrick said Wednesday that he had the idea for a walk of honor or something like it for probably 20 years before he ran it by Mayor Andy Mack.
"Andy Mack thought it was a great idea and helped support it, and that's how we got it going and started," Patrick said.
The task force will not make its own nominations and is intent on letting the community decide who it wants to see as honorees, Patrick said.
"It's the whole community helping to set the standard," he said.
According to Patrick, when the task force was formed, it had a committee in place to set the criteria for the nominee selection process.
Some of the criteria is subject to change, but the basics are a nominee must have had a positive impact on Longview or beyond; have had a lasting impact or continuous record of service; have spent their formative, creative or impactful years in the Longview area; and have a clear connection to the greater Longview-centric geographic area, though not limited to inside the city limits.
Nominees can be individuals, families or groups but cannot be currently elected officials. The task force voted in December 2019 to decline a request to recognize Gov. Greg Abbott as an inaugural honoree, based on that rule.
The nominee can be from any time during Longview's history, be living or deceased and does not have to be well known or considered a "celebrity," Patrick said.
A new nomination period is set to be designated and announced at the next task force meeting, he said.
Aside from Arts!Longview, Patrick said several local organizations want to be involved in the Walk of Honor, and "as it stands, we're open to all entities in Longview who want to be a part of the process to please join us."
For information on the Walk of Honor and task force members, go to longviewtexas.gov/3630/Walk-of-Honor-Task-Force .