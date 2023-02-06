The task force charged with leading Longview’s new Walk of Honor is gearing up to make changes to the nomination process as members meet later this month.
The panel was formed in 2019 after being approved by the City Council.
According to the city’s website, the task force is charged with establishing procedures for the placement of plaques and memorials in downtown to honor those who have made a historical, cultural or societal impact within the city.
At a meeting this past March, the basics for nominations were discussed. Those include that a nominee must have had a positive impact on Longview or beyond; have had a lasting impact or continuous record of service; have spent their formative, creative or impactful years in the Longview area; and have a clear connection to the greater Longview-centric geographic area, though not limited to the city limits.
The committee at that time had plans to open a nomination period through May 2022 and then hold a celebration event tentatively in November.
Shawn Hara, city director of community destinations and a Walk of Honor committee member, said the celebration did not occur, but 18 nominations were received. He added that the nomination period has not closed despite those earlier plans.
Task force members last met in October and discussed changing the nomination process and how background information is gathered, Hara said.
He said members talked about restructuring the way nominations are received from the public to include recommendations that come from a selection committee. They also discussed getting additional background information on nominees through research.
All of the nominations received during the past year will be included with others going forward, Hara added.
He said he recently met with Tim Patrick, committee chairman, and a task force meeting is planned for sometime this month.
"We're excited and we're still planning to move forward," Hara said.
For information on the Walk of Honor and task force members, go to longviewtexas.gov/3630/Walk-of-Honor-Task-Force .