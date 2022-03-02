The task force charged with leading Longview's new Walk of Honor is continuing to solidify its plans and processes ahead of a celebration event tentatively set in November.
The panel was formed in 2019 after being approved by the City Council. According to the city's website, the task force is charged with establishing procedures for the placement of plaques and memorials in downtown to honor those who have made a historical, cultural or societal impact within the city.
Task force members met Monday to discuss several items, including tentative dates for the nomination period, community partnerships and subcommittee designations.
No action was taken since quorum wasn't met.
Task Force Chair Tim Patrick spoke with the group through video chat, while member Hank Guichelaar led the meeting.
Longview spokesman Shawn Hara recommended a nomination period that would go through the spring with a tentative deadline of May 31. Hara said after the meeting that the goal would be to have the nomination period open for two months.
Members also briefly discussed what material the Walk of Honor plaque should be made of, such as bronze or granite. Hara told the group that the order time for supplies would vary depending on what materials were selected.
He also went through a list of groups in the city the task force previously reached out to for nominations, including LeTourneau University, the Gregg County Historical Museum, Arts!Longview, the Historical Preservation Committee and others.
"What I'd like to see us do in our nominating committee as a whole is to be able to do more specific reaching out to those groups and saying, 'Hey, we have this and we really want you to consider making a nomination,' " Hara told members.
The basics for nomination is a nominee must have had a positive impact on Longview or beyond; have had a lasting impact or continuous record of service; have spent their formative, creative or impactful years in the Longview area; and have a clear connection to the greater Longview-centric geographic area, though not limited to inside the city limits.
Nominees can be individuals, families or groups but cannot be currently elected officials. The task force voted in December 2019 to decline a request to recognize Gov. Greg Abbott as an inaugural honoree, based on that rule.
Members also went through the changes in the task force's four subcommittees, which are selection, logistics, future/fundraising and celebration. Each of the subcommittees has lost members.
Guichelaar suggested possibly bringing new in new members, which Hara agreed would help but require City Council approval, as boards, commissions and task forces are appointed by the council.
Residents interested in joining the Walk of Honor task force should contact Hara at (903) 237-2733.
For information on the Walk of Honor and task force members, go to longviewtexas.gov/3630/Walk-of-Honor-Task-Force .