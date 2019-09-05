A committee tasked with organizing criteria that celebrates well-known or unsung heroes in Longview held its first meeting Wednesday.
Members of the Walk of Stars Task Force met for a working lunch at the Longview Public Library to give their early thoughts on how to honor people from Longview who have made significant contributions on a local, state, national or global stage.
Their charge is to develop recommendations for a commemorative walk of stars in downtown Longview coinciding with the city’s sesquicentennial celebration in 2020.
“It’s really neat to see this come to fruition,” Task Force Chairman Tim Patrick said.
Patrick mentioned the idea of a commemorative walk of stars downtown about 20 years ago, but it fell on deaf ears, he said, until he brought it up more recently to Mayor Andy Mack.
The mayor opened Wednesday’s meeting by asking committee members to not make the process political.
“It’s not about me. It’s about what you all want to do,” Mack said. “I do not want to dictate what goes on with the committee. I just want you to do it and have fun.”
Shawn Hara, the city’s media and tourism manager who is serving as liaison to the task force, asked that members discuss issues rather than names Wednesday. Those issues included the location for the walk of stars, criteria for who gets honored, how it will be funded and who will provide oversight.
Committee members will be placed on one of four subcommittees dealing with physical logistics, selection process/criteria, funding/future organization and celebration logistics. Once determined later this week, those subcommittees will meet on their own at least once over the next month before the full task force holds its next meeting at noon Oct. 2.
The group hopes to present its criteria to the Longview City Council in December.
The consensus of the group was that the initial walk of stars celebration should have a larger number of honorees — from six people to 15 people or more — next spring during the Longview 150 festivities in order to gather momentum.
“We all know who the “quote-unquote” famous people are from here,” Patrick said. “That’s pretty neat, as well, but also those who have contributed in the past and made Longview what it is today. … That’s really what’s important to me today.”
The City Council members created the Walk of Stars Task Force on Aug. 9, the same night that they also created a 2020 Census Task Force that will work to ensure all residents are counted in next year’s census.
Members of the 2020 Census Task Force will hold their first meeting at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 19 at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, according to Community Services Director Laura Hill.