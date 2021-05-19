Six members of the Longview Fire Department Water Rescue Team were sent a couple hours south in preparation for predicted flooding in the area, the department announced Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the team was activated by Texas Task Force 1 Water Rescue to Jasper where recent thunderstorms and rainfall are expected to cause flooding in the area.
“Please keep these members in your thoughts and prayers for a safe deployment as well as the citizens in the affected area,” the department said in a statement.
Fire Marshal Kevin May said the team left for Jasper around noon Tuesday.
“The last time the Texas Task Force 1 Water Rescue Team was deployed was April 30,” May said. “The team was deployed to Nacogdoches as a central staging area. I do not believe they ever proceeded past Nacogdoches to do any rescue operations.”
For safety reasons, the department does not disclose the identities of its members who are deployed during the deployment.
“To be part of the Texas Task Force team, they first apply for a position,” May said. “Once accepted, they will undergo special training above what they have already received at the local department.”
Deployments are based on the needs assessed at the state level, May said.