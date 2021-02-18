The City of Longview is not limiting water and is not under a boil water notice at this time, according to information posted Wednesday by the city.
While the city has seen an increase in water usage amid the snowstorm, overall use remains at about 50% of the overall capacity. The city’s three water treatment plants are capable of delivering 52 million gallons of water per day, according to information from the city.
All of the city’s water facilities have maintained power throughout the winter storm. The city continues to encourage residents to use water efficiently but is not restricting supply.
Meanwhile, the City of Kilgore said Thursday that it's still working to identify the source of a massive water loss and that a boil notice may remain in place for more than a week.