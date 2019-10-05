A Longview woman celebrated her 100th birthday Friday with a friend whom she recently reunited with after 70 years.
“I just live. That’s all I know,” Varie Toombs said at a local restaurant as she awaited Bob Cargill Jr. and his wife, Martha.
Before November, Toombs and Bob Cargill, 85, of Dallas, hadn’t seen each other since Cargill was a teenager. That changed after a chance encounter several months ago when he met a man that he later learned was Toombs’s son.
“To bring somebody back into my life that was a part of my life when I was a little kid... is something that I can’t describe,” Cargill said after arriving at the restaurant and greeting Toombs, “but it’s kind of a spiritual awakening.”
Toombs, a native of the Dotson community in Panola County, worked in the 1940s in the home of former Gregg County Sheriff Martin Hays. The Hays’ home was on Covington Drive next door to Cargill’s boyhood home, and Hays was Cargill’s great uncle.
Cargill said he learned through his conversation with Toombs that his uncle challenged the South’s rules of segregation.
During a trip to a wedding in Mississippi on which Toombs joined in 1948, a waitress at a restaurant told Hays that he and the other white people could stay and eat there, but that Toombs, who is black, had to leave, Cargill remembered Toombs said.
According to Cargill’s account from Toombs, Hays told the waitress, “’If she cooks my food for me, she can eat with me as well. If she can’t eat here with us, then we won’t eat here either,’ and they all got up and left the cafe.”
As a new centenarian, Toombs wove some wit about reaching 100, saying she felt “Like I’m 7 or 8. I feel all right.”
Toombs also said, “I know I’m a Christian. I know I don’t drink and smoke and all that kind of mess — I never did. God just keeps me, but I’m glad to be an old woman. A whole lot of people know me. I don’t know them.”
Friday marked the third time that Cargill recently has traveled to Longview to see Toombs and her son, Broderick Toombs.
He and his wife also will attend a backyard birthday party for Toombs at her Longview home.