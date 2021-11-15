Shanika L. Dunn

Shanika L. Dunn

A Longview woman was jailed after police found a person in a local hospital with stab wounds, according to police.

Shanika L. Dunn, 39, was booked Friday in Gregg County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was released Saturday on $25,000 bond.

Officers responded shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday to a “cutting just occurred” call at a local hospital, police said. Upon arrival, officers found a person with stab wounds that were described as not life-threatening.

Police were told the stabbing took place in the 2300 block of Dunbar Drive.

Recommended for You


Courtney Stern is a public safety reporter covering a wide range of topics. She grew up in Baltimore and later earned a journalism degree from the University of Miami. Stern moved to East Texas from Iowa with her husband and two dogs, Pebbles and Bam Bam.