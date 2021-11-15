A Longview woman was jailed after police found a person in a hospital with stab wounds, according to police.
Shanika L. Dunn, 39, was booked Friday into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was released Saturday on $25,000 bond.
Longview officers responded shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday to a “cutting just occurred” call at a hospital, police said. Upon arrival, officers found a person with stab wounds that were described as not life-threatening.
Police were told the stabbing took place in the 2300 block of Dunbar Drive.