A Longview woman accused of threatening "to cut and stab" another woman with a knife is expected to enter a guilty plea in November.
Falondria Marquis Oliver, 31, was indicted by a Gregg County grand jury in July 2020 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The guilty plea hearing was initially set in October but was reset for 1:15 p.m. Nov. 2 in the 188th District Court.
According to the indictment, Oliver threatened the other woman with “imminent bodily injury” by threatening to “cut and stab” the woman while holding a knife on May 18, 2020. The woman police say was threatened was a member of Oliver’s family.
In August 2020, a competency examination was requested by her attorney Jonathan Hyatt.
“After speaking with Ms. Oliver and reviewing the report from Community Healthcore, I have serious concerns about Ms. Oliver’s mental status,” the request said. “With respect to her disposition, she was agreeable, but when discussing the different roles of participants in the criminal justice system, she began referencing God and personal communication with the almighty. At one point, she referenced herself as being chosen by God for purposes that are not understood by others. After communicating the fact that we’re going to get her evaluated by a doctor, she was agreeable.”
After the evaluation by an expert, she was deemed incompetent to stand trial on Aug. 29, 2020.
In the report, she was called “an unreliable historian” when she was unable to give her age. When asked to identify her mother, she said she didn’t know.
“I don’t know, probably aliens,” Oliver said in the report. “They took me somewhere and made me forget.”
Judge Scott Novy ordered her to be admitted to North Texas State Hospital - Vernon Campus.
On June 10, Oliver was evaluated again and deemed competent to stand trial.
“Since her admission, Ms. Oliver has demonstrated significant improvements in her functioning,” the report said.
She was taken to Gregg County Jail and rebooked June 22 where she was still being held Wednesday on $5,000 bond.