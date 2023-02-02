A Longview woman is among six statewide appointees by Gov. Greg Abbott to Humanities Texas.
Humanities Texas conducts and supports public programs in history, literature, philosophy and the other humanities disciplines, according to the governor's office. It is one of 56 nonprofit state and jurisdictional humanities councils in the United States.
Amanda Nobles will serve a term set to expire Dec. 31, 2024.
Nobles is retired after 30 years as the executive director of Kilgore Economic Development Corp.
She is a member of the Texas Economic Development Council, Industrial Asset Management Council, International Economic Development Council and Northeast Texas Economic Developers Roundtable.
Nobles has served as a member of the Kilgore Historical Preservation Foundation and the Gregg County Historical Commission.