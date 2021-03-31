Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Laura Rectenwald of Longview to the Stephen F. Austin State University Board of Regents for a term set to expire Jan. 31, 2027.
Rectenwald is CEO and owner of Titanium Environmental Services. Additionally, she is a part-time adjunct graduate faculty member at Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches.
She also is a member of the Longview Chamber of Commerce.
Rectenwald received a Bachelor of Arts in Physics and Master of Science in Environmental Studies from Baylor University and Doctor of Philosophy in Forestry from Stephen F. Austin.