Longview woman ordered into faith-based program

A Longview woman was given the chance to avoid prison Tuesday.
Jessica Boggio, 41, was sentenced to eight years’ deferred adjudication and ordered to attend Graciously Broken Ministries Inc.
Boggio pleaded guilty Monday to assaulting a Longview police officer, a second-degree felony that meant a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
Judge Alfonso Charles of the 124th District warned Boggio that prison would be strongly considered if she failed to meet the program’s rules and regulations, along with all of her probation requirements. The judge said Boggio’s time with Graciously Broken is a trial run for the ministry, meaning that her successful completion could open avenues for other female defendants to use the Longview ministry.
“Our community really needs a program like this,” Charles said. “I’m willing to take the chance.”
Charles also ordered Boggio to write a letter of apology to the officer within 30 days.