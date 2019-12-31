One morning in 1942, when Helen Stewart was 10 years old, she watched her uncle, Alfred Edwards, walk over a hill at their Oklahoma farm to enlist in the U.S. military.
It was the last time she saw him.
Edwards, a private first class U.S. Marine in the 2nd Battalion, died in 1943 during the Battle of Tarawa of World War II.
His family was not able to have a funeral for him, Stewart said. His body was not returned to the United States.
"They sent a telegram to my grandmother that he was killed," she said.
The Battle of Tarawa took place Nov. 20-23, 1943, as the U.S. began its Central Pacific campaign against Japan by seizing the heavily fortified, Japanese-held island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll in the Gilbert Islands, according to history.com .
The website says the 18,000 U.S. Marines sent to tiny Betio were expected to easily secure it, but problems quickly arose when low tides kept U.S. landing crafts from clearing the coral reefs that ringed the island. The snagged vessels were pounded by Japanese coastal guns, and desperate Marines quit trying to free the boats and instead waded toward shore — hundreds of yards away — through chest-deep water amid enemy fire, the website says.
It says that despite heavy resistance from the 4,500 Japanese troops dug in on Betio, the Marines finally took the island after a bloody, 76-hour battle in which both sides suffered heavy casualties.
All but 17 of the Japanese troops died defending Betio, and more than 1,000 Americans died in the fight.
"I think they left their bodies," Stewart said. "There was so many of them killed in the Battle of Tarawa. Anyway, I don't know how many years later, they transferred the bodies that weren't marked to Manila, (Philippines,) and that's where they were buried. That's where they started, the way I understand it, trying to identify different ones."
For Stewart's family, the identification process started about three years ago.
The military reached out to her cousin, Eleanor Lee of Minden, Louisiana, and asked her for a DNA sample, Stewart said.
About a month ago, Lee contacted Stewart and said the military was coming to her house. Stewart met her there, and officials told the women they had identified their uncle's remains.
"They also asked us about the burial and where we wanted to bury him, and we said in Arlington," Stewart said.
Edwards will be buried at 10:30 a.m. March 10 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.
Stewart said she will not be able to attend the funeral, because it is too expensive to travel. She said she is not sure if any of her family will be able to attend.
Even though she was young when her uncle died, she said she remembers him helping her grandparents — John and May Edwards — on their farm. Edwards was 32 when he joined the military.
Stewart said they are from Stilwell, Oklahoma, but Edwards enlisted in Oklahoma City.
"But the morning he left, I don’t know where he was walking to, to get a ride to where he enlisted," she said. "He enlisted in Oklahoma City, but how he got there, I don’t know. I imagine there were people there that picked him up and took him certain places."
Edwards never married and did not have children, Stewart said. But he had three older brothers who served in the military. His brothers all returned home.
Even though she was young when her uncle enlisted, Stewart said she remembers that so many men were enlisting at that time, it was normal to see Edwards do so.
But the U.S. military going through such trouble to identify and bury her uncle is not as normal, she said.
Stewart said the military's efforts are heartwarming.
"You don't see things like that too often anymore," she said. "Especially after it's been missing for so many years."