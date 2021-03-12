The Women’s Center of East Texas in Longview sustained extensive damages after February’s severe winter weather but continues to provide services.
Megan Johnson, outreach director for the nonprofit organization, said fire sprinkler pipes burst and flooded the shelter’s facility. The damage also caused the roof to collapse in several places, making the shelter uninhabitable for the foreseeable future.
Executive Director Hollie Bruce said the shelter will need to be gutted and redone.
The organization still is housing victims of family violence at a different location until repairs can be made.
Other services — 24-hour hotline; individualized safety planning; legal advocacy; hospital, law enforcement and court accompaniment; counseling and protective services support to victims of sexual violence; and stalking and human trafficking — are still available.
The center serves Gregg, Harrison, Upshur, Marion, Rusk and Panola counties.
Costs for providing services, repairs, new furniture and relocation for clients at the shelter is causing financial strain on the organization, Johnson said.
The Texas Association Against Sexual Assault and Texas Council on Family Violence have teamed to raise money for crisis centers across the state affected by the winter storm. Donations to help the shelter can be made online at texasafterthestorm.org .
“As difficult as it is for staff to navigate through these trying times, they are acutely aware that their clients face even more adversity,” Bruce said in a statement. “Residential clients have endured unimaginable violence and took the difficult and dangerous step to leave their abusers during the pandemic. They have been living with trauma long before coming to (the women’s center). Because staff acted quickly and efficiently, these families did not endure further trauma from power outages and the bitter cold.”