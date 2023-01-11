Strong online passwords, secure website use and recognition of digital scams were some of the topics covered Tuesday at a cybersecurity workshop at the Longview Public Library.
The workshop was sponsored by the Greater Longview United Way and Connected Nation, which is a national nonprofit organization that aims to expand access to and use of broadband internet.
Library Director Jennifer Eldridge said the Greater Longview United Way helped with communication between the library and Connected Nation.
Instructor Melissa Anderson led attendees through the 10 a.m. course with another bilingual session at 2 p.m.
Anderson started the class by explaining the basic meaning of cybersecurity: personal data is not accessible to others and devices work properly and are free from malware, which is software that is specifically designed to disrupt, damage or gain unauthorized access to a computer system.
The first skill taught how to recognize a secure website. Anderson said this can be done in two ways: one is to see if there's a padlock icon next to the address bar, which signifies that a website is secured with a digital certificate.
The other way is to check the web address to see if the letter "s" follows "http." Such an address would be considered secure.
Participants also learned how to create strong, memorable passwords and store them securely.
Anderson explained that the longer a password is, the better, since it makes it more difficult for hackers to guess. She cautioned against using common words in a password and to especially avoid including any personal information.
Things such as street names, birthdates or pet names should not be used since the information can be tracked back to the user, Anderson said.
The best place to store passwords is in a safe spot such as a notebook or by using trusted password software that keeps track of it, she added.
Attendees on Tuesday took part in an activity on a computer where Anderson had them come up with unique passwords, some inspired by specific things and others more general.
Anderson also talked about learning how to protect personal devices, including the dangers of phishing, scams and fraud.
Oxford Languages defines phishing as, "the fraudulent practice of sending emails or other messages purporting to be from reputable companies in order to induce individuals to reveal personal information, such as passwords and credit card numbers."
Anderson said ways to avoid such scams include not giving out personal information and not replying/engaging with a fraudster. That means not clicking on links or buttons and not downloading unknown files or attachments.
"Do be skeptical, read emails carefully (and) look up information on your own," she said.
Participants also took turns pointing out parts of an email that would potentially raise a red flag as phishing.
Another of Anderson's safety tips is not to do online shopping while on public wireless internet. She also advises for users never to send personally identifiable information while on public wifi and turn off Bluetooth when not in use.
She also said fraudsters have been known to use free charging stations in public spots such as airports and hotels to hack into phones. Anderson recommended carrying a personal charger and USB cord and to use an electrical outlet instead.
Workshop attendee Christin Wilson said she had never attended a cybersecurity class and decided to come Tuesday because her credit card keeps being "dinged."
"The company says there are fraudulent accounts on it, and so I have to close the account, get a new card. It's really annoying, so I need cybersecurity," she said.
Wilson said she needed the education and felt good about participating in the workshop.
"I felt like I learned a great deal here and will be more secure in the future," she said.