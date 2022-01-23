Space was the star of the show Saturday evening at Longview World of Wonders children's museum.
The Science Under the Stars event aired footage of the James Webb Space Telescope launch and offered other space-themed activities for children and adults.
Beth Swindell, LongviewWOW director of marketing, said she was pleasantly surprised and excited with the turnout for the event.
"We wanna do stuff like this as often as we can," Swindell said. "This is extraordinary in that for some of us, (the satellite launch is) a once-in-a-lifetime event."
The telescope was launched Dec. 25. LongviewWOW is a NASA launch partner and was chosen as a host site to participate in airing exclusive images and content from the telescope, Swindell previously said.
A "science trail" with an array of experiments, tools and activities kept children and parents engaged, as attendees waited in line to enter the inflatable planetarium and learn about the solar system.
Kyle Perkins brought sons Brady and Hudson to the event.
"It's a good way to wear them out and also get them to learn some cool things," Perkins said. "If there's any learning opportunity here, obviously we'll try to take advantage of it."
He added that his children were most looking forward to getting in line for the planetarium.
Amanda Feezell brought son Dawson, 10, and daughter Gracie, 7.
Feezell said Gracie's favorite part of the event was the station at the science trail using Oreo cookies to demonstrate the different stages of the lunar phases.
"She keeps wanting to go back to the Oreo table. I'm like, 'No you're not going back,' " Feezell said.
Caitlin Ellis and daughter Zoe, 7, traveled from Louisiana to attend a couple of events Saturday in Longview, including Science Under the Stars.
Zoe Ellis said her favorite station was one where she got to draw the solar the system because coloring is one of her favorite things to do.