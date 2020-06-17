Downtown Longview’s hands-on children’s discovery center is set to reopen Thursday with a new executive director, a new reservation system, a new exhibit and a commitment to cleaning — lots and lots of cleaning.
Longview World of Wonders, at 112 E. Tyler St., has been closed since COVID-19 restrictions were put in place in March, although staff members continued to offer take-home activities for members during that time. The center will reopen, with reservations for members and non-members, during the hours of 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to noon, 2 to 4 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
During the monthslong closure, the organization hired a new executive director, Elizabeth Mitchell, and to set up a new software system that makes online reservations possible.
Mitchell is a Longview native and Longview High School graduate who previously was events manager at LeTourneau University. She’s also a University of Texas graduate with a bachelor’s degree in education, previously working in early childhood and special education. She and her husband have three children and one granddaugther.
Mitchell said her Longview roots have given her a special interest in downtown.
“I love seeing new things coming here. The children’s museum is just fantastic,” she said. “I wish I’d had it when my children were young.”
The museum also promoted Ashley Perkins from community collaborations director to assistant executive director.
Perkins and other staff members used the time the facility was closed to gain accredited membership for LongviewWOW through two museum organizations. That provided opportunities for a variety of training and expert guidance on how to operate in a post-COVID-19 world.
LongviewWOW could have opened June 3 under the governor’s guidance for reopening the state, said museum marketing coordinator Beth Swindell
“We wanted to have some protocols in place before we opened to make sure our staff felt comfortable, to make sure our members and patrons felt comfortable,” she said.
Mitchell joined the staff two weeks ago, but before then, she, too, had been studying how to host LeTourneau University’s events and “bring large numbers of people back together” considering COVID-19 concerns.
”I’m glad that I’ve had two weeks to learn the procedures that these really intelligent girls have already put into place,” through research they had conducted while the museum was closed, Mitchell said, although it’s not a “foreign language” to her considering the preparations she had been making in her role at LeTourneau.
”I have a lot to learn. I don’t want to pretend like I have it down,” Mitchell said. “I have a lot to learn and have wonderful mentors on the board here who have been very helpful and will continue to be.”
Museum attendance will be limited to 50 people during each of the two-hour time frames through the new online reservation system at longviewwow.org . Swindell said that unlike some museums, LongviewWOW will not charge members to make reservations.
“We will sell tickets at the door if we’re not at capacity,” Swindell said.
The museum also is reducing by half the items available for children to use in the exhibits so there are fewer contact surfaces. The museum’s busiest times typically are the 10 a.m. to noon time period, so staff members said it would close at noon on those days to remove the items from the exhibits so they can be cleaned.
The facility will be cleaned, and then items that had been kept out of the exhibits for the morning time slot will be rotated into the exhibit for the afternoon. Those items will be cleaned after the museum closes.
LongviewWOW also hired additional “playologists” who also will be cleaning the entire time the the facility is open. Guests will be asked to wash their hands when they enter the facility, and hand sanitizing stations have been placed throughout the museum. Social distancing also will be encouraged.
“We’re doing what we can to keep everybody comfortable and healthy,” Perkins said. “That’s part of the reason we held off on opening. We wanted to make sure we were doing our part and we weren’t reinventing the wheel.”
The museum also has been deep-cleaned twice since the COVID-19 closures went into effect by a firm LongviewWOW hired, including Monday.
LongviewWOW also is introducing a new hands-on exhibit: Swindell said her husband, Andrew, has repurposed a calaboose — think old-fashioned drunk tank — that was made and used during part of Longview’s sesquicentennial celebrations earlier this year.
It’s now a hardware store, with a work bench, a cash register and “busy boards” on the exterior that Beth Swindell and Perkins said incorporate activities used in physical, occupational and vision therapy for children.
Perkins said the Swindells worked “really hard” on the hardware store, with help and items provided by Beth and Randy James at Hardin Ace Hardware and Alan Amos at Satterwhite Log homes.
It’s a fun exhibit that’s educational for children while they play, Perkins said.
”Everything in there is so tactile,” Perkins said. Andrew Swindell is a pilot, she said, who put a lot of “passion and work” into repurposing the calaboose.
Mitchell said the museum will re-evaluate its policies and procedures after its first two weekends.
“Then we’ll re-evaluate what we think we can do next,” she said.