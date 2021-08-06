Longview World of Wonders, the hands-on children’s museum in downtown Longview, is celebrating five years of helping children play, explore, experiment and learn.
Beth Swindell, marketing director for the museum, said there is a VIP reception starting at 11 a.m. Saturday to commemorate its fifth birthday, even though LongviewWOW has existed as a concept for longer than five years.
“We will be recognizing the people who helped get WOW off the ground all these many years ago,” Swindell said Thursday. “There are a lot of people who did a lot of thinking and working. We were a museum without walls for several years before we had an actual brick-and-mortar (building).”
Swindell said a new front window display will be unveiled during the celebration.
“We partnered with the city of Longview, and it will be something that is visually attractive and appealing 24 hours a day. It is not static, so there is energy and movement to it,” she said. “Looking from the outside of our building, it’s hard to tell what’s on the inside and how fun and attractive it is. So, we worked really hard at putting something together that would communicate the fun and … and invite people to come inside.”
LongviewWOW’s journey began in 2009.
“Nancy Elswick and Mike Elswick really kind of revitalized the dream of this children’s discovery center in downtown Longview,” Swindell said. “So, that’s when the first board was formed, and Mike Elswick was president.”
From 2009 to 2013, Swindell said LongviewWOW operated as a museum without walls.
“Exhibits were moved from venue to venue within the greater Longview area,” she said. “At one poin,t they had an exhibit set up at the Longview Mall.”
In February 2013, the first Bourbon & Bowties fundraiser got underway and in March of that same year, LongviewWOW launched a capital campaign to raise $2.4 million.
“On Sept, 1, 2013, a couple of awesome things happened,” Swindell said. “Liz and Jim Lockhart made the old Texas Furniture building at 112 E. Tyler St., available to WOW. And then the Crain Foundation, in memory of Lawson and Rogers Lacy, made the purchase of the building and the renovations possible.”
In December 2013, conceptual designs were released for the center and in November 2014, Karen Dickson became LongviewWOW's interim director and first employee.
“And on Aug. 12, 2016, we opened to the public,” Swindell said. “In five years, the programming we have available to the community has grown exponentially. We have affordable, accessible programming that’s available to anyone.”
Through the generosity of donors, Swindell said LongviewWOW is able to participate in the Museums for All program.
“If you’re on any federally funded family program, you can come in, show us your card and get in for $3,” she said. “There are a lot of centers nationwide that haven’t, because of COVID, been able to continue to do that.”
Swindell said the museum also participates in a reciprocity program.
“If you are a member of WOW, you have reciprocity at over 500 sister museums in the United States,” she said. “So, you can visit the Perot Museum in Dallas for free and you can go to the DoSeum in San Antonio for either half price or free.”
Over the years, Swindell said they have had the opportunity to expand their field trip offerings.
“We’re bringing in private groups, and we’re bringing in schools … and really building on the STEAM curriculum that schools offer,” she said. “So, we take that and we add to it.”
Looking toward the future, Swindell said they plan to expand the exhibits.
“We’ll begin each year to expand or turn over each exhibit so every year there is a new or different exhibit,” she said. “And we plan to continue to boost our adult offerings.”
But for now, excitement is centered around the upcoming birthday celebration.
“We’re just grateful for our community for supporting us,” Swindell said.