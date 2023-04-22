Children had the chance to become young Jedis in training Friday as Longview World of Wonders teamed with the Longview Symphony to promote the symphony's upcoming production of "Star Wars: Through the Years."
Children took turns working on their eye-hand coordination by throwing balls at a Death Star target — modeled after the iconic space station from the "Star Wars" franchise — and were challenged to imagine themselves as Rebel pilots taking down the massive space station and saving the galaxy by hitting the small exhaust port target.
The number of misses suggested they may have been better qualified to be storm troopers.
Other children participated in a lightsaber parade or spent time in the children's museum's Galactic Invention Garage making finger puppets of their favorite "Star Wars" characters.
Areya Hastings decided she was the target of Jedi mind trickery while playing a game of chess against actors portraying Princess Leia and Obi-Wan Kenobi.
"I don't know if I'm winning or losing," the 7-year-old said while pondering her next move. "I don't know what I'm doing."
The Longview Symphony's production of "Star Wars: Through the Years" is set April 29 at LeTourneau University's Belcher Center.
For information and tickets, go to longviewsymphony.org .