A five-vehicle wreck Monday in Longview killed two people and sent nine others to the hospital, according to Longview police.
Officers responded about 5 p.m. near the intersection of the 3100 block of North Eastman Road and Fourth Street.
Callie Bearden, 19, of Longview was driving a car with one passenger "at a high rate of speed" traveling southbound on Eastman Road, police said.
Bearden failed to stop and struck another vehicle, and the crash ultimately involved three other vehicles.
Bearden was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries, police said. Shelby Partain, 32, a passenger in another vehicle, also died from her injuries after being transported to a local hospital.
Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact the Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1199.