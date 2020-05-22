Two Longview centers for children on Thursday hosted graduation ceremonies adapted for the continued coronavirus pandemic.
Asbury House Child Enrichment Center in downtown Longview conducted a drive-thru graduation for prekindergarten students to celebrate their achievement but also maintain social distancing.
The center has been posting pictures of its students on its Facebook and including information about their favorite colors, likes and plans for when they grow up.
SeeSaw Children’s Place threw a more traditional graduation for its kindergarten students with dancing and singing, according to Afterschool Director Jennifer Stebbins.
She said the facility’s small class of 15 students allowed them to maintain social distancing during the ceremony and keep families separated.
Stebbins said as the pandemic began and closures followed, the students stayed with them after spring break and continued to learn.
“We gave them all their testing, and they all passed with flying colors,” she said.
“They’ve accomplished something, and they’re proud of it,” she said. “We’re proud to welcome the parents to share that celebration with them.”