The Longview Planning and Zoning Commission recommended Tuesday that the Boy Scout Troop 201 cabin at Teague Park receive a Local Historical Landmark designation.
The Troop 201 Alumni Foundation has requested the designation, which would add certain municipal protections to the cabin that was first built in 1941.
With recommendations from both Planning and Zoning and the Historic Preservation Commission, the request will go to the Longview City Council for consideration next month.
The PZ Commission also approved a plat of the 5-acre Mission Creek Subdivision into 24 residential lots near Page Road.
Meanwhile, a request was withdrawn by Future Frontiers LLC and Mobberly Baptist Church that would have platted 48 acres of The Crossing at Main & Main development on the northeast corner of Eastman Road and East Loop 281.