Another residential neighborhood could be coming to George Richey Road near Spring Hill High School.
Plans for a nearly 40-acre single family subdivision are closer to reality after the Longview Planning and Zoning Commission OK’d a critical rezone request Tuesday.
Longview developer Hudson Johnson is asking that a 39.556-acre tract of land be rezoned from agriculture and planned development-general retail to single family-4.
The land has frontage on George Richey Road on its north end and Spring Hill Road on its west end, and it abuts Spring Hill ISD’s primary, intermediate and high school campuses as well as the newly built Lone Oak subdivision to the west.
Single family-4 requires minimums of 7,500 square feet in total lot size, 60 feet in lot width, 100 feet in lot depth and 1,000 square feet of floor space for homes.
Before their unanimous vote, commissioners recalled concerns from Spring Hill community members in late 2018 when White Oak developer DSF Partners LP pursued a rezone of the Lone Oak subdivision property. To alleviate some concerns, the city stipulated that DSP install privacy fencing between Lone Oak and the school district property.
Commissioner Tem Carpenter asked Johnson whether privacy fencing would be installed along his west property line. Johnson replied that there were no places for such fencing but that homeowners could choose to do so if they desired a privacy fence.
Johnson added that, if built, the subdivision would have homes priced mostly in the $200,000 to $250,000 range. Developers also have plans for sidewalks and trails connecting every home to the school district, but he will work to not disturb the creek and as few trees as possible, he said.
No one from the public spoke in support or opposition to the request.
Also, commissioners gave their blessing to designating The Whaley House, one of the city’s oldest structures, as a local historical landmark.
“We believe it is the oldest standing structure in Longview,” said Alan Robertson, an attorney and partner with the Sloan Firm that owns and is headquartered in The Whaley House.
The building would be the city’s ninth local landmark designation, City Planner Angela Choy said.
Both items will be considered by the Longview City Council for final approval at a later date.