Longview's 2022-23 budget proposal includes pay increases for all city employees, adjustments for inflation and no changes to water, sewer or sanitation rates.
Before putting together the budget, City Manager Rolin McPhee sat down with each council member to determine priorities. He said those included prioritizing public safety; implementing competitive pay; increasing road maintenance, litter pickup and abandoned structure demolition; and providing city-wide customer service training. All of these items have been addressed in the spending plan, McPhee said.
The budget lists equal revenues and expenditures at $89.75 million each and the ending fund balance at $24.15 million. McPhee noted that expenditures for the 2021-22 budget ($79.9 million)) were higher than revenues ($78.77 million).
Planned increases in recurring expenditures cost $8.4 million and include an investment in public safety at a cost $2.2 million; a 4 percent pay increase plus a $500 salary adjustment for city employees across the board at a cost of $1.8 million; inflation adjustments to supplies and contractual services at a cost of $2.5 million; and the fire pension bond payment at $1.9 million.
Voters in March approved a $45.6 million bond measure to help secure the Longview Firefighters’ Relief and Retirement Fund.
The city's public safety plan would increase pay for Longview police and fire personnel to match the city of Tyler; implement a signing incentive; upgrade all fire apparatus to include state-of-the-art cardiac monitor equipment; staff an additional six-person medic crew; and recruit two civilian records specialists to free up officers from having to perform extensive recordkeeping. McPhee said the last time such investments were made was 2015 for Longview police and 2017 for Longview fire.
District 4 Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara asked McPhee during a presentation at Thursday's council meeting about the fire department pay increases and whether Tyler was the best city for comparison since its fire department doesn't offer EMS services. She asked if, in implementing the pay adjustment, the city could look at other comparable cities with similar fire personnel requirements.
McPhee said that while fire pay was similar to Tyler, it might be better to compare with paramedic pay, and that his office is open to looking at that.
District 1 Councilman Tem Carpenter said it is important to recognize the efforts of police and fire personnel and offer competitive pay, but it is just as vital to offer similar benefits to other city employees who may not be on the front line.
"I wanna make sure that we look at the other third. I know we can't do it all at one time. They're not necessarily out there ... in life safety situations, but, by gosh when your water's out, they're pretty important," Carpenter said.
The total impact of employee salary increases to the general fund is $770,000 for non-public safety employees and $1.06 million for public safety.
McPhee said during Thursday's presentation that because of recent property tax-related legislation, the city is more dependent on sales tax revenue, which he referred to as a "volatile source of recurring revenue."
"The other thing — we are extremely thankful that (the Gap Inc. distribution facility) is coming online," he said.
District 2 Councilwoman Nona Snoddy asked McPhee during the meeting if the budget includes professional development, specifically to help diversify upper management and training. McPhee said there is an item for a program the city is starting, with council approval, that focuses on servant leadership that would be implemented city-wide.
Although property valuations are not final, estimates show city property values for the 2022-23 budget year are expected to increased by $800 million, or about 11 percent.
The proposed property tax rate is 57.89 cents per $100 valuation, including the 2-cent tax increase approved by voters as part of the firefighter pension bond. The current tax rate is 55.89 cents per $100 valuation.
McPhee said the budget does not include rate increases for water, sewer or sanitation services, and a majority of proposed fee changes are related to the Longview Convention Complex.
A second council budget discussion is set Aug. 11, when proposed fee changes and a preliminary vote on the tax rate also will take place. The City Council will vote on the budget Aug. 25, when a public hearing and final vote on the tax rate also will be conducted.
The Longview Economic Development Corp. will present its budget to council for approval Sept. 8.