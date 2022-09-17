Longview Partners in Prevention's Aspire Mentoring Program has received a $145,000 grant after achieving a goal of 100 mentor and mentee matches.
Formerly known as Forever Friends and Co-Pilots, the program has been serving East Texas for 26 years and originally started as a way to combat teen pregnancy.
Partners In Prevention Manager Holly Fuller previously said the program always has been about having caring, adult mentors in the lives of local youth.
The federal Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention initially awarded a grant to Youth Collaboratory in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, which then chose 13 mentoring programs across the nation to distribute that money to. Aspire Mentoring Program was among those chosen.
As a stipulation of the grant, Aspire Mentoring Program had to match 100 mentors and mentees in a period of a year-and-a-half.
Aspire Mentoring Program Administrator Stephanie Adams said Youth Collaboratory has applied for another round of funding through the federal office and said Partners in Prevention would be chosen again if the grant is awarded.
"If we do get accepted again, if they get the money from OJJDP, we would be in the running to get that money again in March 2023," Adams said.
She said the process to reach the 100-match milestone wasn't easy.
"We have to contact the mentors, mentees, and the mentees' families once a month and check in with them," Adams said. "We had to have monthly events for the mentors and mentees and quarterly events for the mentors, mentees and the mentees' families. It was a lot of work."
She said she believes the work was worth it because it helped strengthen the relationships of members in the program.
"We’ve seen so much growth in the program just going deeper into the relationships and providing more support. We have the accountability and the funding to be able to do events like that," she said.
One mentor/mentee/family event funded by the grant was a skating party along with a large party recently held at Air-U Trampoline Park with more than 140 people in attendance, Adams said. With the help of funds from the grant, Aspire Mentoring Program staff was able to put more money into events that brought mentors and mentees closer, she said.
Members of the program weren't the only ones to benefit, as Adams said the matching process also helped bring staff together.
"The amount of teamwork that was involved — we all get together and we all talk about who we would think would be good matches," Adams said. "It brought our team so much closer together, and we just know it has strengthened those relationships."
She added that it felt "amazing" to have accomplished the goal of 100 matches before the end of the grant period. At one point, she was worried the goal wouldn't be reached because of how much work was needed.
"It was a relief," Adams said. "It felt pretty darn good because we worked real hard for it."
For information about how to join the Aspire Mentoring Program, go to longviewtexas.gov/2615/Mentoring .