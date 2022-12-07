The oldest standing structure in Gregg County, known as The Whaley House, sits on a lot that originally was part of Upshur County.
The house on East Whaley Street in Longview now houses Sloan Law Firm, and members of the city's Historic Preservation Commission took a tour Tuesday led by attorney Tamer Abouras.
The lot that was deeded to F.L. Whaley in 1870 was recorded in Upshur County records. It wasn't until four years later that the lot became part of Gregg County by an act of the Texas Legislature, Abouras told the group.
The structure was built in 1871 for Whaley and his wife, Mary Caroline Rogers, and at the time, it was the fourth house in Longview. Whaley was a hardware merchant and was elected mayor in 1891, Abouras said.
According to Abouras, the house was originally built with a large room for traveling preachers or "circuit riders" to use because of the lack of hotels in the city.
Five generations of Whaleys lived in the house before it was sold in 1979 for use as a law office. Following its purchase, renovations began to preserve and adapt it for future use as office suites for attorneys, Abouras said.
Its proximity to the Gregg County Courthouse also played a part in the purchase and renovation as a law office, he added.
Joan Sloan has owned the house since 1996.
In following with designs of the time, the house has a central hall configuration that opens up to rooms on either side, Abouras said. Preserved in the structure are its gabled pavilions, dormers above the front porch, fine milled wood details and jigsaw balustrade and piers.
It is built in the colonial architectural style that is seen in its white frame clapboard siding and size of one-and-a-half stories. While the house started with four rooms and the front porch, it was expanded to include additional rooms, Abouras said. The floors of the house are made of large, edge-grained pine that were at one point covered by hardwood, he added.
Typical of the era, it originally had a detached kitchen and carriage house behind the main house, which was done for safety purposes.
Two major remodels took place, one in the 1920s and another in the 1950s. The earlier remodel saw the porch columns replaced with brick-based boxed columns, the wooden steps replaced with concrete steps and the pantry converted to a bathroom. In the 1950s, the front entry sidelines and transom were painted and scored.
Bricks from the original foundation of the house were kept and used on the sign of the law firm, according to Abouras. He also detailed a rumor that the building is haunted by the former Whaley tenants and that sounds can be heard in the walls late at night.
The house was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980, designated as a recorded Texas Historic Landmark in 1964 and given local historical landmark designation in 2020.